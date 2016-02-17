Feb 17 (Reuters) -

* Marine harvest proposes quarterly dividend of NOK 1.40 per share

* Marine harvest asa: the market balance is expected to be tight in 2016 as global supply is forecast to decline by approximately 3% by Kontali analyse

* Marine harvest asa: the market balance in the American salmon market is expected to improve going forward and prices have as such improved lately

* Marine harvest asa: expects another challenging year in Chile

* Marine harvest asa will change the group's financial reporting currency from NOK to EUR as from the first quarter of 2016

* Marine harvest q4 operational ebit NOK 837 million (Reuters poll NOK 847 million) and versus preliminary earnings of NOK 850 million and vs NOK 1,032 mln in Q4 2014

* Q4 fair value uplift on harvested fish NOK -1,049 mln

* Q4 fair value adjustment on biological assets NOK 2,071 mln

* Marine harvest sees 2016 harvest of 436 000 tonnes (previous guidance 440,000 tonnes) vs 420 148 tonnes in 2015

* Marine harvest asa: the sustainability of the industry and associated sea lice challenges need to improve, cost will continue to be a concern in 2016

* Marine harvest asa: capital expenditure budget for 2016 is approximately NOK 1 800 million and working capital investments to be about NOK 300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)