Feb 17 ABN Amro Group NV :

* Says is still on track to meet financial targets

* Reports 1,924 million euros ($2.15 billion) underlying net profit for FY 2015, up 24 pct compared with FY 2014

* Says based on an EPS of 2.03 euros, a final dividend of 0.44 euros per share is proposed, bringing the total 2015 dividend to 0.81 euros per share Source text: abn.com/1XwZki3 See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)