BRIEF-Lysogene: As of March 31, cash amounted to 27.0 million euros
* As of March 31, 2017, cash amounted to 27.0 million euros ($28.6 million), compared to 6.4 million euros on December 31, 2016
Feb 17 Camurus AB :
* Q4 net revenue 36.3 million Swedish crowns ($4.3 million)versus 144.9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating result after items affecting comparability 40.4 million crowns versus 96.6 million swedish crowns year ago
* Q4 operating result before items affecting comparability 4.9 million crowns versus 96.6 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.4859 Swedish crowns)
* Co and Institut Bergonie start phase 2 part of the METROmaJX trial