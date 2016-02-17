Feb 17 Nel ASA :

* Pre-tax loss of 7.8 million Norwegian crowns ($905,000) in Q4 of 2015, compared to a pre-tax loss of 1.5 million in Q3 of 2015

* Reported a negative EBITDA of 4.2 million crowns in Q4 of 2015 on revenues of 30.3 million crowns  Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.6168 Norwegian crowns)