BRIEF-Lysogene: As of March 31, cash amounted to 27.0 million euros
* As of March 31, 2017, cash amounted to 27.0 million euros ($28.6 million), compared to 6.4 million euros on December 31, 2016
Feb 17 Nel ASA :
* Pre-tax loss of 7.8 million Norwegian crowns ($905,000) in Q4 of 2015, compared to a pre-tax loss of 1.5 million in Q3 of 2015
* Reported a negative EBITDA of 4.2 million crowns in Q4 of 2015 on revenues of 30.3 million crowns
($1 = 8.6168 Norwegian crowns)
* Co and Institut Bergonie start phase 2 part of the METROmaJX trial