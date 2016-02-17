Feb 17 Apetit Oyj :

* Q4 operating profit ex-items 3.1 million euros versus 5.3 million euros year ago

* Q4 consolidated net sales 113.8 million euros versus 120.8 million euros year ago

* Profitability programmes aim at savings of 4.5 million euros in operating costs

* Full-year operational EBIT is expected to improve year-on-year

* High proportion of annual profit is accrued in second half of year

* Will propose to annual general meeting that a dividend of 0.70 euro per share be paid

* Will not issue any estimates of expected full-year net sales

