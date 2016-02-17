STOCKHOLM Feb 17 Doro, Q4:

Net sales amounted to SEK 625.6 million (437.1), an increase of 43.1 percent

Operating profit (EBIT) of SEK 58.7 million (35.2), corresponding to an operating margin of 9.4 percent (8.1)

Order intake amounted to SEK 527.5m (366.9), an increase of 43.8 percent

