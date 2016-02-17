Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Feb 17 Doro, Q4:
Net sales amounted to SEK 625.6 million (437.1), an increase of 43.1 percent
Operating profit (EBIT) of SEK 58.7 million (35.2), corresponding to an operating margin of 9.4 percent (8.1)
Order intake amounted to SEK 527.5m (366.9), an increase of 43.8 percent
Link to report:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order