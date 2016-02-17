Feb 17 Delta International Property Holdings Ltd

* Transfer of Barclays House in Ebene, Mauritius and withdrawal of cautionary announcement

* Acquisition costs were finalised at USD 1.3 million from previously announced costs of USD 1.4 million

* Deal for a purchase price of MUR470 million plus value-added tax, with an effective date of Dec. 1, 2015

* Dollar equivalent of purchase price was increased to USD13.5 million