BRIEF-Nebag FY profit of CHF 10.32 mln
* FY profit of 10.32 million Swiss francs ($10.25 million) (previous year 2.54 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0065 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 17 Delta International Property Holdings Ltd
* Transfer of Barclays House in Ebene, Mauritius and withdrawal of cautionary announcement
* Acquisition costs were finalised at USD 1.3 million from previously announced costs of USD 1.4 million
* Deal for a purchase price of MUR470 million plus value-added tax, with an effective date of Dec. 1, 2015
* Dollar equivalent of purchase price was increased to USD13.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* FY profit of 10.32 million Swiss francs ($10.25 million) (previous year 2.54 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0065 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LISBON, April 12 Portugal's Novo Banco, which the state last month agreed to sell to U.S. fund Lone Star, posted on Wednesday a 2016 net loss of 788 million euros, 15 percent smaller than in 2015 despite heavy provisions as its revenues rose and costs fell.