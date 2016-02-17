Feb 17 Storebrand Asa : * Storebrand Q4 group result nok 275 mln, before extraordinary provisions for longevity of nok 1,362 million (rtrs poll nok -1.13 bln which includes longevity provisions) * Storebrand asa says after an overall assessment, board proposes that no dividend is paid for 2015, but plan to pay dividend for 2016. * Reports an estimated solvency II-margin of 168 per cent. Without the transitional rules the solvency margin is estimated at 124%. The regulatory minimum level is 100%. * Says it is expected a gradual improvement in the underlying solvency margin in the years ahead. * Says the performance of the property and equity markets is also considered a significant risk factor that affects the group's results. * In long term, enduring low interest rates will represent a risk for products with guaranteed interest rates running at a loss * Storebrand asa says we have completed powerful measures concerning both costs and capital in order to adjust to solvency ii and low interest rate environment. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)