Feb 17 Intershop Communications AG :

* FY product revenues in percent of total revenues climb to 41 pct (previous year: 30 pct)

* FY group revenues declined by 7 pct to 42.7 million euros ($48 million)

* FY EBITDA rose sharply from -2.1 million euros to 3.5 million euros

* FY EBIT amounted to 0.2 million euros in reporting period, up from -6.3 million euros in previous year.

* Forecast: in 2016 due to further investments in product, sales and marketing only moderate increase in EBIT with revenues at prior-year level

* In medium term high sales potential in B2B market and cloud environment