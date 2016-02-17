Feb 17 Net Insight

* Q4 operating earnings amounted to SEK -1.4 (5.6) million

* Q4 net sales amounted to sek 110.6 (91.8) million

* Says "to keep generating growth, we need to invest in a broader product portfolio and larger customer base. In the forth quarter it affected the earnings negatively." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)