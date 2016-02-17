BRIEF-Nebag FY profit of CHF 10.32 mln
* FY profit of 10.32 million Swiss francs ($10.25 million) (previous year 2.54 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0065 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 17 Traction AB :
* Q4 profit after tax 16 million Swedish crowns versus 16 million crowns year ago
* Net asset value per share as of Dec. 31, 143 crowns versus 133 crowns year ago
* Proposes FY 2015 dividend of 2.55 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY profit of 10.32 million Swiss francs ($10.25 million) (previous year 2.54 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0065 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LISBON, April 12 Portugal's Novo Banco, which the state last month agreed to sell to U.S. fund Lone Star, posted on Wednesday a 2016 net loss of 788 million euros, 15 percent smaller than in 2015 despite heavy provisions as its revenues rose and costs fell.