Feb 17 Distell Group Ltd

* Group revenue grew by 11.2 pct to r12.2 billion for 6 mths to Dec 31 

* Reported headline earnings up 17,8 pct for 6 months ended Dec 31

* Macroeconomic outlook for remainder of financial year remains very challenging amid volatile trading conditions in many of our key markets

* Interim dividend of 165,0 cents per share

* Headline earnings per share increased by 17.7 pct to 531.5 cents for 6 mths to Dec. 31

* Tougher trading conditions are expected in second half of financial year.