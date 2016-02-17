BRIEF-Nebag FY profit of CHF 10.32 mln
* FY profit of 10.32 million Swiss francs ($10.25 million) (previous year 2.54 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0065 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 17 UK's Competition and Markets Authority
* Decided to refer anticpated acquisition by Clariant AG of certain assets of kilfrost group and kilfrost ltd for an in-depth phase 2 investigation Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1PFqnVk) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LISBON, April 12 Portugal's Novo Banco, which the state last month agreed to sell to U.S. fund Lone Star, posted on Wednesday a 2016 net loss of 788 million euros, 15 percent smaller than in 2015 despite heavy provisions as its revenues rose and costs fell.