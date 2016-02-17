Feb 17 APN Promise SA :

* Its shareholders resolve to authorize company's management to buy back up to 1,635,137 own shares

* Its management authorized to buy back own shares at maximum price of 8 zlotys ($2.0) per share

* The bought back shares may be allocated for manager's option program, retirement, further sale or payment in exchange for shares of an acquired unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9470 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)