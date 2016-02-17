BRIEF-Nebag FY profit of CHF 10.32 mln
* FY profit of 10.32 million Swiss francs ($10.25 million) (previous year 2.54 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0065 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 17 Reysas Reit :
* Signs pre-protocol with Dumankaya Insaat for construction of residence in Istanbul with revenue sharing model
* Sees 140 million lira ($47.35 million) income from the project during 2016 and 2017
* Sees project to start in 2016 and to be completed in 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9570 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LISBON, April 12 Portugal's Novo Banco, which the state last month agreed to sell to U.S. fund Lone Star, posted on Wednesday a 2016 net loss of 788 million euros, 15 percent smaller than in 2015 despite heavy provisions as its revenues rose and costs fell.