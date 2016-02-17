Feb 17 Reysas Reit :

* Signs pre-protocol with Dumankaya Insaat for construction of residence in Istanbul with revenue sharing model

* Sees 140 million lira ($47.35 million) income from the project during 2016 and 2017

* Sees project to start in 2016 and to be completed in 2017 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 2.9570 liras)