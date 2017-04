Feb 17 Euler Hermes Group SA :

* FY revenues at 2,638 million euros ($2.94 billion), up 4.4 pct

* FY net income stable at 302.5 million euros versus 302.1 million euros

* FY operating income at 417 million euros, up 1.0 pct

* Proposed dividend unchanged at 4.40 euro per share