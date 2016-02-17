BRIEF-NN Group acquires 79.9 pct of Delta Lloyd following settlement
* Acquires 79.9 percent of Delta Lloyd following settlement
Feb 17 Grivalia Properties Reic :
* Says acquires 20 pct of 86 offices in Kronos Business Center from Hellas Capital Leasing
* Says residual value of acquisition is 968,000 euros ($1.08 million)
April 12 Banca Monte Dei Paschi di Siena Chief Executive Marco Morelli tells press conference: