Feb 17 Grivalia Properties Reic :

* Says acquires 20 pct of 86 offices in Kronos Business Center from Hellas Capital Leasing 

* Says residual value of acquisition is 968,000 euros ($1.08 million) Source text: bit.ly/24agVkD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)