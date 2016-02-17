Feb 17 ISG Plc :

* ISG notes extension of offer from Cathexis UK Holdings Limited at 171 pence per share and reiterates its recommendation to shareholders to accept

* All ISG shareholders are advised to accept offer

* Board of ISG repeats its statement that it believes accepting offer to be in best interests of shareholders