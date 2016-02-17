Feb 17 Methorios Capital SpA (Methorios) :

* Court in Rome orders Methorios to pay 840,000 euros ($935,676) to Federazione Italiana Golf (FIG) as compensation and 28,000 euros for court costs

* It is a provisionally enforceable decision of the Court of First Instance

* Says has the financial resources to pay the compensation Source text: bit.ly/1SyGsQu

