Feb 17 Conwert Immobilien Invest :
* Conwert applies for squeeze-out of ECO
Business-Immobilien AG
* Filed a request today through its subsidiary ECO
Anteilsverwaltungs GmbH that the annual general meeting of ECO
Business-Immobilien AG ("ECO") transfer the shares of ECO's
other shareholders to the subsidiary
* Had already acquired another approx. 2.5 pct of ECO's
shares in December 2015
* Conwert and ECO Anteilsverwaltungs GmbH together hold
approximately 98.2% of shares of ECO
* An extraordinary general meeting that has yet to be
convened will decide on squeeze-out.
* Aim of squeeze-out is to transfer remaining free float
shares in ECO to ECO Anteilsverwaltungs GmbH
* It is expected that Vienna Stock Exchange will revoke
ECO's registration for trading after registration of shareholder
committee
* The de-listing of ECO will lead to further optimisation
of the group's structure and reduce costs and the administrative
burden within the group
