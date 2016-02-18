Feb 18 Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj :

* Q4 revenue 4.5 million euros versus 2.8 million euros year ago

* Q4 comprehensive profit 1.3 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago

* Estimates that it has reasonably good prerequisites for maintaining good profitability and achieving targeted total return of 10 pct on shareholders' equity in 2016

* 2016 ratio of maintenance and repair costs to value of investment properties is also not expected to change materially compared to previous year

* Change in value of current apartments in investment portfolio is expected to turn slightly positive during this year

* 2016 gross and net rental yields are estimated to remain approximately at level of last year

* 2016 euro-denominated result impact of acquisition of properties is not expected to differ significantly from same order as 2015

* Total dividends distributed in 2015: 1.20 euros per share (1.12 euros per share)