Feb 18 KBC Groep NV :
* KBC returns profit of 2.6 billion euros for full year
* Profit of 862 million euros posted for last quarter of
2015
* Q4 non-life insurance 147 million euros ($163.8
million)versus 123 million euros year ago
* Q4 total income 1.54 billion euros versus 1.61 billion
euros in Reuters poll
* Q4 life insurance loss 51 million euros versus loss of
45 million euros year ago
* Q4 net interest income 1.07 billion euros versus 1.06
billion euros in Reuters poll
* In line with previously announced intention, it will be
proposed to annual general meeting that no dividend be paid for
2015
* Clear difference in fourth-quarter growth between
emerging and developed markets remained in place
* Fourth-quarter growth in US turned out to be weaker than
expected, mainly driven by weaker consumption
* Common equity ratio of 15.2 pct (phased-in, Danish
compromise)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom:)