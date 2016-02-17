BRIEF-NN Group acquires 79.9 pct of Delta Lloyd following settlement
* Acquires 79.9 percent of Delta Lloyd following settlement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 17 Mosoblbank :
* Says decides to raise its share capital by issuing of 768.8 million shares
* Says shares will be placed through conversion of stakes in merged Inresbank Source text: bit.ly/1SSnl4m
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Acquires 79.9 percent of Delta Lloyd following settlement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 12 Banca Monte Dei Paschi di Siena Chief Executive Marco Morelli tells press conference: