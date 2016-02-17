BRIEF-NN Group acquires 79.9 pct of Delta Lloyd following settlement
* Acquires 79.9 percent of Delta Lloyd following settlement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 17 ECO Business Immobilien AG :
* Has made a request that the general meeting of ECO may resolve to transfer the shares of the other shareholders of ECO to ECO Share Verwaltungs GmbH
* Transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ECO is to take place against cash compensation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Acquires 79.9 percent of Delta Lloyd following settlement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 12 Banca Monte Dei Paschi di Siena Chief Executive Marco Morelli tells press conference: