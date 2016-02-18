Feb 18 Banque Cantonale Vaudoise :
* FY 2015 revenues rose 2 pct to 1.026 billion Swiss francs
($1.03 billion)
* FY 2015 net profit increased 14 pct to 336 million
francs
* FY 2015 CET1 capital ratio rose to 17.6 pct
* FY 2015 operating profit was up 5 pct to 399 million
francs
* As net and operating profit were pushed up by
non-recurring items in 2015, 2016 figures are expected to come
in lower year-on-year while nevertheless remaining robust
* Will propose a 1 franc increase in ordinary dividend to
23 francs per share, as well as a special distribution of 10
francs per share out of paid-in reserves
($1 = 0.9922 Swiss francs)
