Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 18 Comptel Oyj :
* Q4 net sales 32.6 million euros versus 26.8 million euros ($29.86 million) year ago
* Q4 operating profit 5.6 million euros versus 3.9 million euros year ago
* End-Q4 order backlog 66.3 million euros versus 55.2 million euros year ago
* Proposes 2015 dividend of 0.03 euro per share
* Customers have shown significant interest towards FWD and expect to win several new customers in 2016
* Expects 2016 net sales to continue to grow and operating profit to be in range of 8-14 pct of revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order