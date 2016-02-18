Feb 18 Comptel Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 32.6 million euros versus 26.8 million euros ($29.86 million) year ago

* Q4 operating profit 5.6 million euros versus 3.9 million euros year ago

* End-Q4 order backlog 66.3 million euros versus 55.2 million euros year ago

* Proposes 2015 dividend of 0.03 euro per share

* Customers have shown significant interest towards FWD and expect to win several new customers in 2016

* Expects 2016 net sales to continue to grow and operating profit to be in range of 8-14 pct of revenue