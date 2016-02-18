UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 18 Kinepolis Group NV :
* In 2015 generated 301.6 million euro in revenue compared to 262.6 million euro ($292.7 million) a year ago
* FY net current profit rose by 21.4 pct to 43.2 million euro
* FY current EBITDA rose by 22.5 pct to 91 million euro
* Proposed dividend per share is 0.80 euro, a rise of 15.9 pct, on basis of a 50 pct pay-out ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.