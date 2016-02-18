Feb 18 Bittium Oyj :

* Q4 net sales from continuing operations 15.2 million euros ($17.0 million) versus 16.1 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit from continuing operations 0.8 million euros versus 1.8 million euros year ago

* Expects that net sales in 2016 will grow from previous year (net sales of 56.8 million euros, in 2015)

* Proposes to pay 0.05 euro per share as dividend for 2015 and 0.25 euros per share as additional dividend