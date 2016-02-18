Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 18 Bittium Oyj :
* Q4 net sales from continuing operations 15.2 million euros ($17.0 million) versus 16.1 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit from continuing operations 0.8 million euros versus 1.8 million euros year ago
* Expects that net sales in 2016 will grow from previous year (net sales of 56.8 million euros, in 2015)
* Proposes to pay 0.05 euro per share as dividend for 2015 and 0.25 euros per share as additional dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order