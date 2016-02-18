Feb 18 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Will build in Otaniemi a new campus building as well as commercial premises in the Metro Centre

* Aalto University's School of Arts, Design and Architecture will move into the building, designed by Verstas Arkkitehdit Oy, after it is completed in stages, in April-June 2018.

* The total value of the project, to be launched in February, is about 101 million euros

* Project's planning and construction will be jointly implemented, and risks and benefits shared between an alliance consisting of SRV and Aalto University Properties Ltd Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)