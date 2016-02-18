Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 18 Elmos Semiconductor AG :
* Sales for full year 2015 were up 4.8 pct to 219.6 million euro ($244.74 million)
* FY gross profit reached 91.6 million euros; this equals a gross margin of 41.7 pct (2014: 91.4 million euros or 43.6 pct)
* FY EBIT was increased by 8.7 pct to 24.5 million euros
* FY consolidated net income amounted to 16.2 million euro or EPS of 0.82 euros (2014: 18.3 million euros or 0.94 euros)
* Dividend payment of again 0.33 euro per share
* Anticipates a sales growth of between 2 pct and 6 pct in 2016 compared to previous year
* EBIT margin is expected to reach roughly 10 pct in 2016
* Capital expenditures ratio is scheduled to be lower than 12 pct of sales in 2016
* "2016 will probably be another challenging year for global car market"
* 2016 sales will be affected by expected weak worldwide increase in new car registrations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order