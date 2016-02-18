Feb 18 Capgemini :

* Says 2015 operating profit rises 20 percent to 1.022 billion eur

* Says 2015 revenue rises 12.7 percent to 11.915 billion eur

* Proposes 2015 dividend of eur 1. 35 per share

* Forecasts revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 7.5% to 9.5% in 2016

* Forecasts an operating margin of 11.1% to 11.3% and organic free cash flow generation in excess of eur850 million in 2016