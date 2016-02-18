Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 18 SSH Communications Security Oyj
* Harri Koponen will start as a senior advisor of SSH and resigns from the role of CEO as of 17.2.2016
* Tatu Ylönen will start as CEO 17.2.2016
* Ylönen is the founder of the company and has previously worked as, e.g., Chief Operating Officer, Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the company Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order