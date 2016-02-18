Feb 18 SSH Communications Security Oyj

* Harri Koponen will start as a senior advisor of SSH and resigns from the role of CEO as of 17.2.2016

* Tatu Ylönen will start as CEO 17.2.2016

* Ylönen is the founder of the company and has previously worked as, e.g., Chief Operating Officer, Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the company Source text for Eikon:

