UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 18 Odd Molly
* Q4 net sales SEK 75.7 million vs year-ago 71.9 million
* Q4 gross margin 59.6 percent vs year-ago 53.7 percent
* Q4 operating loss SEK -2.8 million vs year-ago 0.5 million profit
* Proposes dividend 1.50 SEK/share vs year-ago 1.00 SEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.