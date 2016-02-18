Feb 18 Tbc Bank'i Ss
* cost of risk on loans stood at 1.7 pct, up by 0.1pp yoy,
or up by 0.3pp yoy without change in IFRS methodology
* 2015 was a year of challenges for georgian economy with
currency headwinds and pressures resulting from developments in
regional countries' economies
* on track to meet our medium term targets of 20 pct loan
growth, and 25 pct of dividend distribution, and our medium term
roe target of 20 pct
* tbc bank announces fy 2015 and 4q 2015 ifrs consolidated
results
* profit for 2015 up by 38.0 pct YoY to gel 218.7 million
* total operating income in 2015 up by 25.9 pct yoy to gel
577.0 million
* cost to income ratio improved to 43.9 pct , compared to
49.4 pct in 2014
* net interest margin (nim) at 7.8 pct in 2015, compared
to 8.5 pct in 2014
* as it stands now, we are well positioned to benefit from
growth possibilities that are unfolding in georgia
* update our medium term guidance for cost to income ratio
to <40 pct
