Feb 18 Indivior Plc

* FY net revenue at $1,014m (2014: $1,115m)

* FY operating profit of $346m (2014: $562m)

* U.S. market growth in FY 2015 continued to be in low double digits

* Second interim dividend of 9.5 cents a share

* Full year 2016 guidance issued in december is confirmed

* following its review of future dividend policy, indivior plc does not propose to pay further dividends in foreseeable future

