Feb 18 Allenex AB :

* CareDx, Inc (the "Bidder") announced on Dec. 16, 2015 a public takeover offer to the shareholders of Allenex AB to acquire all outstanding shares of Allenex

* With the exception of Midroc Invest AB, Fastpartner AB and Xenella Holding AB, the shareholders of Allenex were offered a cash consideration of 2.50 Swedish crowns ($0.2943)per share

* As an alternative offer, a cash consideration of 1.731 crowns per share and 0.01298 shares in the Bidder per share in Allenex was offered, which at the time of publication of offer corresponded to value of 2.42 crowns per share in Allenex Source text for Eikon:

