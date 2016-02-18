Feb 18 DNB Asa :
* DNB has during the last month conducted a review of the
strategic alternatives available related to the bank's credit
card operations that are provided through external distribution
channels
* Says assessment has been carried out, and DNB has
concluded to keep the operations within the group
* As an extension of the initial assessment, additional
efforts will be initiated to further develop the business under
its current DNB ownership
* One of the potential outcomes was a sale of all or parts
of the operations to an external party
