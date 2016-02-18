Feb 18 Danish brewer Carlsberg

* Says appoints Michiel Herkemij as senior vice president for Western European region starting 1 April 2016

* Says Herkemij will succeed Jorn Tolstrup Rohde who upon mutual agreement will leave Carlsberg Group after seven years in the position

* Says Herkemij has served since October 2015 as Interim CEO of the Groups' business in the UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting and editing by Copenhagen Newsroom)