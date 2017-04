Feb 18 Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG :

* FY net new business 11.7 billion euros ($13.02 billion) (previous year: 11.5 billion euros)

* In life business, gross written premiums decreased by 3.6 percent from 2.25 billion euros in 2014 to 2.17 billion euros in 2015

* FY net income amounted to 274 million euros according to preliminary figures, increase of nearly 14 percent

* FY gross premiums written in non-life business up 4 percent at 1.64 billion euros