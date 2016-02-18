Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 18 Oem International Ab, Q4:
* Operating profit (EBITA) rose 27 pct to SEK 64 million (50)
* Net sales rose 15 pct to SEK 581 million (507)
* Incoming orders rose 13% to SEK 577 million (512)
* Proposes a dividend of SEK 5.00 per share (4.25) Source text for Eikon:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order