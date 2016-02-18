UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 18 Truworths International Ltd
* Group retail sales for 26-week period ended Dec. 27, 2015 increased by 36 pct to R8.5 billion
* HEPS and diluted HEPS increased 21 pct to 405.0 cents and 403.8 cents respectively for 26 wks to Dec. 27
* Retail sales (excluding office) for 6 wks of trading since interim period-end up 16.8 pct versus year ago
* Inventories increased to R2.7 billion at end of period
* Capital expenditure of R503 million has been committed for remainder of 2016 financial period
* Shareholders can elect to receive cash dividend of 270 (2015: 236) cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.