Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 18 Madkom SA :
* Says series I share issue has not gone through due to deteriorating macroeconomic conditions Source text for Eikon: [ID:nEB1891114 ] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order