UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 18 Bogorodskiye Delikatesy PJSC
* Says Neftinvest divests its 12.24 pct in company stake
* Says UK Proflider divests its 5.78 pct of stake in company
* Says Investitsii i Traditsii increases its stake in company to 17.21 pct from 6.1 pct
* Says UFS INVESTMENTS LTD acquires 5.78 pct in company stake Source text: bit.ly/1RQJTRm , bit.ly/1KY4a63 , bit.ly/1LvjxOp , bit.ly/1QLC0If Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.