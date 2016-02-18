Feb 18 Agrowill Group AB :

* Says receives decision of Supervision Service of Bank of Lithuania

* Says Supervision Service of Bank of Lithuania to oblige Agrowill Group to publish notice of a material event that it was given warning for violating article 21 of the law on securities

* Says Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania obliged Agrowill to give a notice that financial statements for 2014 do not comply with requirements of IAS 1 presentation of financial statements

* Says it has serious legal doubts about aforementioned decision and intends to analyse it with legal advisers and will consider its statutory right to appeal against it to court Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)