Feb 18 Be Think Solve Execute SpA :

* Says its unit iBe TSE Ltd acquires 100 percent of share capital of LOC Consulting Ltd

* Says purchase price was set at GBP 3.95 million ($5.65 million)

* LOC Consulting is a specialist management consultancy that works in the consumer, public and financial services sectors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6996 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)