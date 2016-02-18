Feb 18 Allgon publ AB :

* Q4 net revenue 32.2 million Swedish crowns versus 23.5 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 4.5 million crowns versus 3.1 million crowns year ago

* In 2016 operations in Asia will be coordinated with a focus on product flow and profitability

* In 2016 focus will be on rebuilding Smarteq Wireless revenue after phasing out of Volvo Trucks and getting Åkerströms' new product range to market Source text for Eikon:

