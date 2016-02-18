BRIEF-Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation
* Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation, amended certain amended and restated transition services agreement
Feb 18 ScandiDos AB :
* First customer order for Delta4 Discover to Taiwan Source text for Eikon:
* Cellectis s.a. To explore possible initial public offering of Calyxt, Inc.