BRIEF-Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation
* Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation, amended certain amended and restated transition services agreement
Feb 18 Active Biotech Q4:
* Net sales 5.0 million SEK (2.9)
* Operating loss 28.2 million SEK (-55,6) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ACTI.ST ] (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
* Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation, amended certain amended and restated transition services agreement
* Cellectis s.a. To explore possible initial public offering of Calyxt, Inc.