BRIEF-Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation
* Glaukos Corp-pursuant to terms of purchase agreement with Dose Medical Corporation, amended certain amended and restated transition services agreement
Feb 18 Hansa Medical AB :
* Q4 operating loss 19.1 million Swedish crowns versus loss of 8.6 million crowns ($1.01 million) year ago
* Q4 net revenue 0.5 million crowns versus 0.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net revenue increase is attributable to increased revenues from partnership with Axis-Shield Diagnostics and comprised of licensing and royalty income
* Cellectis s.a. To explore possible initial public offering of Calyxt, Inc.