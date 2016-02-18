Feb 18 QPR Software Plc :

* QPR Software (QPR) and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Portugal have signed consulting agreement on using QPR ProcessAnalyzer software for PwC's process and operational improvement consulting in Portugal

* PwC and QPR intend to deliver first projects to customers during H1 2016 and expand business rapidly from banking and insurance to all relevant industries Source text for Eikon:

